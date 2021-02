Mistrust Interferes With Houston's Immigrants Getting Vaccinated Most of Houston's half-million undocumented residents work in front-line, essential jobs, but many fear vaccination. Some elected officials are making extra efforts to reach them and change minds.

Most of Houston's half-million undocumented residents work in front-line, essential jobs, but many fear vaccination. Some elected officials are making extra efforts to reach them and change minds.