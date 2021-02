Republican Lawmakers In Montana Attempt To Restrict Abortion Access Montana, a state that's voted for a Democrat for president twice in the last 70 years, has a unique characteristic for a red state — broad access to abortion. But this year, things are changing.

Montana, a state that's voted for a Democrat for president twice in the last 70 years, has a unique characteristic for a red state — broad access to abortion. But this year, things are changing.