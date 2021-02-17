What Racism Costs Everyone : Fresh Air In her book, 'The Sum of Us,' Heather McGhee examines the cost of racial discrimination in the U.S., and draws on a wealth of economic data to make the case that discriminatory laws and practices that target Black people also negatively impact society at large. McGhee says when racial barriers to voting, employment, and housing are broken down, white working people are among the beneficiaries.



Also, John Powers reviews the miniseries 'It's a Sin' about a group of friends in London during the AIDS epidemic.

What Racism Costs Everyone Listen · 47:36 47:36 What Racism Costs Everyone 47:36 Fresh Air What Racism Costs Everyone What Racism Costs Everyone Listen · 47:36 47:36 In her book, 'The Sum of Us,' Heather McGhee examines the cost of racial discrimination in the U.S., and draws on a wealth of economic data to make the case that discriminatory laws and practices that target Black people also negatively impact society at large. McGhee says when racial barriers to voting, employment, and housing are broken down, white working people are among the beneficiaries.



Also, John Powers reviews the miniseries 'It's a Sin' about a group of friends in London during the AIDS epidemic. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor