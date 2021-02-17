What Racism Costs Everyone
In her book, 'The Sum of Us,' Heather McGhee examines the cost of racial discrimination in the U.S., and draws on a wealth of economic data to make the case that discriminatory laws and practices that target Black people also negatively impact society at large. McGhee says when racial barriers to voting, employment, and housing are broken down, white working people are among the beneficiaries.
Also, John Powers reviews the miniseries 'It's a Sin' about a group of friends in London during the AIDS epidemic.