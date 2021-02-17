The Mothers Who Raised Martin Luther King Jr., Malcolm X and James Baldwin

We've all heard of Martin Luther King Jr., Malcolm X, and James Baldwin, but most of us know very little about the women who raised them.

A new book is trying to change that. Anna Malaika Tubbs is the author of "The Three Mothers: How the Mothers of Martin Luther King Jr., Malcolm X, and James Baldwin Shaped A Nation."

She joined us to talk about these important women and why knowing their stories matters.