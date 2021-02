Fans Will Almost Certainly Recognize Taylor Swift's New Single Taylor Swift's latest music is a rerecorded version of her hit: "Love Story." A new version of the 2008 album it came from is out in April. It's part of a plan for her to take control of early work.

Fans Will Almost Certainly Recognize Taylor Swift's New Single Music News Fans Will Almost Certainly Recognize Taylor Swift's New Single Fans Will Almost Certainly Recognize Taylor Swift's New Single Audio will be available later today. Taylor Swift's latest music is a rerecorded version of her hit: "Love Story." A new version of the 2008 album it came from is out in April. It's part of a plan for her to take control of early work. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor