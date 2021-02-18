Best Of: Rashida Jones / The Cyber Weapons Arms Race : Fresh Air Rashida Jones filmed 'On the Rocks' shortly after her son's birth and her mother's death. She nearly turned down the role, and is glad she didn't. "This movie was kind of a salvation for me," she says. We talk about biracial representation in Hollywood and the toxicity of fame.



Justin Chang reviews 'Judas and the Black Messiah.'



The world is on the precipice of cyber catastrophe, and everything is vulnerable, including our government, nuclear weapons, elections, power grid, hospitals, and cell phones. 'New York Times' cybersecurity reporter Nicole Perlroth explains how the U.S. went from having the world's strongest cyber arsenal to becoming so vulnerable to cyber attack. Perlroth's new book is 'This Is How They Tell Me The World Ends.'

Best Of: Rashida Jones / The Cyber Weapons Arms Race Listen · 48:50 48:50 Best Of: Rashida Jones / The Cyber Weapons Arms Race 48:50 Fresh Air Best Of: Rashida Jones / The Cyber Weapons Arms Race Best Of: Rashida Jones / The Cyber Weapons Arms Race Listen · 48:50 48:50 Rashida Jones filmed 'On the Rocks' shortly after her son's birth and her mother's death. She nearly turned down the role, and is glad she didn't. "This movie was kind of a salvation for me," she says. We talk about biracial representation in Hollywood and the toxicity of fame.



Justin Chang reviews 'Judas and the Black Messiah.'



The world is on the precipice of cyber catastrophe, and everything is vulnerable, including our government, nuclear weapons, elections, power grid, hospitals, and cell phones. 'New York Times' cybersecurity reporter Nicole Perlroth explains how the U.S. went from having the world's strongest cyber arsenal to becoming so vulnerable to cyber attack. Perlroth's new book is 'This Is How They Tell Me The World Ends.' NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor