Your Vaccine Questions, Answered

Will the vaccine make me sick? Can I see grandma if she's vaccinated but I'm not? And what's the deal with double masking? Listeners had questions about the coronavirus and vaccines, Sam and NPR Short Wave host Maddie Sofia have answers.

Sam also talks to his Aunt Betty about her experience getting her COVID-19 vaccination.

And some people in the world aren't just imagining a post-COVID life — they're actually living it. Sam chats with health journalist Bridie Witton about what it looks like on a different side of the pandemic in New Zealand.

