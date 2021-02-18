Accessibility links
Vaccine FAQs with Maddie Sofia, Plus Life In New Zealand : It's Been a Minute with Sam Sanders Will the vaccine make me sick? Can I see grandma if she's vaccinated but I'm not? And what's the deal with double masking? Listeners had questions about the coronavirus and vaccines, Sam and NPR Short Wave host Maddie Sofia have answers. Sam also talks to his Aunt Betty about her experience getting her COVID-19 vaccination. Then, the view on coming out to the other side of the pandemic with health journalist Bridie Witton in New Zealand.

— Learn more about masks: A User's Guide To Masks: What's Best At Protecting Others (And Yourself)

Your Vaccine Questions, Answered

It's Been a Minute with Sam Sanders

COVID-19 vaccine vials in storage. Scott Olson/Getty Images hide caption

Scott Olson/Getty Images

COVID-19 vaccine vials in storage.

Scott Olson/Getty Images
Will the vaccine make me sick? Can I see grandma if she's vaccinated but I'm not? And what's the deal with double masking? Listeners had questions about the coronavirus and vaccines, Sam and NPR Short Wave host Maddie Sofia have answers.

Sam also talks to his Aunt Betty about her experience getting her COVID-19 vaccination.

And some people in the world aren't just imagining a post-COVID life — they're actually living it. Sam chats with health journalist Bridie Witton about what it looks like on a different side of the pandemic in New Zealand.

This episode of 'It's Been a Minute' was produced by Jinae West, Andrea Gutierrez and Sylvie Douglis. Our intern is Liam McBain. Our editor is Jordana Hochman. Our director of programming is Steve Nelson. You can follow us on Twitter @NPRItsBeenAMin and email us at samsanders@npr.org.