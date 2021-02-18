What The Texas Snowstorm Tells Us About America's Energy Infrastructure

Winter storms have hit the South with record-breaking cold and snow. At least 24 people have died from incidents related to the extreme weather. Millions of Texans have been left without electricity.

Texas has been devastated by a combination of extreme winter temperatures and a power grid that isn't equipped to handle them.

But could what's happening in Texas be a bellwether for other states as climate change gets worse and our ailing infrastructure stays stuck in the 20th century?

Mitchell Ferman, Joshua Rhodes, Amy Harder and Jim Robb joined us for the conversation.

