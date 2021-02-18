Accessibility links
What The Texas Snowstorm Tells Us About America's Energy Infrastructure : 1A "The weather is playing a huge role in this situation. Our infrastructure isn't built to handle this much demand for heating under these conditions," says Joshua Rhodes, energy researcher at the University of Texas at Austin.

Want to support 1A? Give to your local public radio station and subscribe to this podcast. Have questions? Find us on Twitter @1A.
NPR logo

What The Texas Snowstorm Tells Us About America's Energy Infrastructure

  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/969130076/969144708" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">
What The Texas Snowstorm Tells Us About America's Energy Infrastructure

1A

What The Texas Snowstorm Tells Us About America's Energy Infrastructure

What The Texas Snowstorm Tells Us About America's Energy Infrastructure

  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/969130076/969144708" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">
Enlarge this image

Transmission towers and power lines lead to a substation after a snowstorm in Fort Worth, Texas. Ron Jenkins/Getty Images hide caption

toggle caption
Ron Jenkins/Getty Images

Transmission towers and power lines lead to a substation after a snowstorm in Fort Worth, Texas.

Ron Jenkins/Getty Images

Winter storms have hit the South with record-breaking cold and snow. At least 24 people have died from incidents related to the extreme weather. Millions of Texans have been left without electricity.

Texas has been devastated by a combination of extreme winter temperatures and a power grid that isn't equipped to handle them.

But could what's happening in Texas be a bellwether for other states as climate change gets worse and our ailing infrastructure stays stuck in the 20th century?

Mitchell Ferman, Joshua Rhodes, Amy Harder and Jim Robb joined us for the conversation.

Like what you hear? Find more of our programs online.