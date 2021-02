New York Governor Under Fire For Data On Nursing Home Infections New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, who presented himself as a competent leader early in the COVID-19 crisis, is facing allegations that the state manipulated data about nursing home infections.

New York Governor Under Fire For Data On Nursing Home Infections National New York Governor Under Fire For Data On Nursing Home Infections New York Governor Under Fire For Data On Nursing Home Infections Audio will be available later today. New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, who presented himself as a competent leader early in the COVID-19 crisis, is facing allegations that the state manipulated data about nursing home infections. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor