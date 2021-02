NATO Announces Plan To Increase Presence In Iraq A rocket attack on a U.S. base in Iraq highlights the difficult security situation in the country, even as NATO announces it will increase its presence. We examine what's needed to keep Iraq secure.

NATO Announces Plan To Increase Presence In Iraq World NATO Announces Plan To Increase Presence In Iraq NATO Announces Plan To Increase Presence In Iraq Audio will be available later today. A rocket attack on a U.S. base in Iraq highlights the difficult security situation in the country, even as NATO announces it will increase its presence. We examine what's needed to keep Iraq secure. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor