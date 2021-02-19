The News Roundup For February 19, 2021

Enlarge this image toggle caption THOMAS SHEA/AFP via Getty Images THOMAS SHEA/AFP via Getty Images

Many Texans are still without power and water after a huge winter storm devastated the region.

Amid the crisis in Texas, Republican Sen. Ted Cruz was widely criticized for a trip he took to Mexico. He later flew back to the U.S.

And according to President Joe Biden, any American who wants a COVID-19 vaccine will be able to get one by the end of July.

Meanwhile, Facebook blocked users in Australia from sharing news this week. The move came in response to potential legislation making its way through the Australian government.

And large street protests continued in Myanmar, weeks after a military coup deposed the country's government.

Plus, the COVID-19 vaccination campaign continues around the world. This week, the World Health Organization approved the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine for emergency usage.

The Texas Observer's Amal Ahmed, The Washington Post's Shane Harris, Bloomberg News' Wendy Benjaminson and The Atlantic's James Hamblin joined us for the domestic edition of the News Roundup.

The Wall Street Journal's Nancy Youssef, The Washington Post's Ishaan Tharoor and Foreign Policy's Robbie Gramer talked with us for the global edition of the News Roundup.

Like what you hear? Find more of our programs online.