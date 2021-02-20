What's New With German Nudists

PETER SAGAL, HOST:

Because it's a Valentine's Day-themed show today, we need to offer a clarification before our next segment.

BILL KURTIS: Nudism has nothing to do with romance or sexuality. It's an expression of natural and healthy living.

SAGAL: Thank you, Bill. And with that, we are proud to present this completely nonromantic segment from last August.

(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED NPR BROADCAST)

SAGAL: Maeve, we're asking you to play a new game that we're calling...

KURTIS: What's New With German Nudists?

SAGAL: So, Maeve, in this edition of What's New With German Nudists, people enjoying a park in Berlin, Germany, were surprised when a naked man ran through the park doing what?

MAEVE HIGGINS: Oh. I mean, I've seen German nudists. And, you know, what they love to do is put moisturizer on one another.

SAGAL: Really?

HIGGINS: So was he putting moisturizer on somebody else?

SAGAL: No, he was not putting moisturizer on somebody else.

HIGGINS: He was just chasing his dreams.

(LAUGHTER)

HIGGINS: A German nudist was chasing his dreams in Berlin.

SAGAL: Not quite.

HIGGINS: That just sounds like an album name.

SAGAL: It's hard to hint. Do either of you gentlemen know this? Did you catch this story?

ALONZO BODDEN: No idea.

SAGAL: I will give it to you. He was chasing the wild boar that had stolen his laptop.

HIGGINS: (Laughter).

SAGAL: It happened in a park in Berlin where people often sunbathe nude. It's Germany. They do that. But it was unusual that a boar and her two piglets grabbed a backpack that just happened to contain this old naked guy's laptop, and they took off running. And the man got up to chase after them into the trees, running past - and this is key - someone with their camera out.

HIGGINS: I guess, like, the boar needed to communicate or needed...

SAGAL: Hey, man...

HIGGINS: ...To get online for some reason.

SAGAL: ...Boars need to get on Instagram as well. I mean, you know, come on, now.

BODDEN: That sounds like the story you would tell while you were doing something else. You know, officer, you're not going to believe it. A boar stole my laptop.

HIGGINS: (Laughter).

BODDEN: I was chasing him into the woods. I didn't even know those women were there.

MO ROCCA: That just sounds so dangerous.

HIGGINS: I heard the squealing, and I couldn't help looking.

SAGAL: Yeah. Now, there - it's a happy ending. The man got his laptop back. Plus, he got the phone numbers of three guys who admired his weltanschauung.

HIGGINS: (Laughter).

ROCCA: It all sounds so dangerous. Also, the idea of running naked - like, I just wouldn't want to be anywhere in the brush. Like, ugh...

SAGAL: (Laughter).

ROCCA: It just...

HIGGINS: Yeah.

ROCCA: ...Feels like you could get hurt.

SAGAL: That's true.

HIGGINS: And also, Berlin is such an urban - I mean, it's literally a city. I can't believe that there's boars there, and there's space for nudists there.

ROCCA: Thank God they got rid of the barbed wire.

SAGAL: Oh, yes.

(SOUNDBITE OF MISS BOOTS'S "YAKETY SAX")

SAGAL: When we come back, star of stage and screen Andrew Rannells, plus the bright side of being stuck at home. We'll be back in a minute with more of WAIT WAIT... DON'T TELL ME from NPR.

