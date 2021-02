The Complicated Procedure That Keeps Coronavirus Vaccines Safe At Vaccination Sites At vaccination sites across the U.S., there's a protocol for how to handle COVID-19 vaccines considered more precious than gold. Medical volunteers at one site in DC explain how they do it.

The Complicated Procedure That Keeps Coronavirus Vaccines Safe At Vaccination Sites Health The Complicated Procedure That Keeps Coronavirus Vaccines Safe At Vaccination Sites The Complicated Procedure That Keeps Coronavirus Vaccines Safe At Vaccination Sites Audio will be available later today. At vaccination sites across the U.S., there's a protocol for how to handle COVID-19 vaccines considered more precious than gold. Medical volunteers at one site in DC explain how they do it. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor