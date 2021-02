Training And Accountability In The Capitol Police Investigations NPR's Michel Martin speaks with former police officer and law professor Seth Stoughton about the Capitol police force and the investigation into officers involved in the Jan. 6 insurrection.

Training And Accountability In The Capitol Police Investigations Law Training And Accountability In The Capitol Police Investigations Training And Accountability In The Capitol Police Investigations Audio will be available later today. NPR's Michel Martin speaks with former police officer and law professor Seth Stoughton about the Capitol police force and the investigation into officers involved in the Jan. 6 insurrection. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor