The Future Of Student Loan Forgiveness

The question of whether President Joe Biden should forgive student loans — and how much should be forgiven — has taken up a lot of air among Democrats lately.



Over 40 million borrowers owe $1.6 trillion in federal student loans. That's led some politicians, voters and advocates to call on the government to forgive at least some portion of American student debt.

While some continue to call for President Biden to forgive up to $50,000 dollars of federal student loans, Biden would only commit to $10,000 during a recent CNN town hall. President Biden's comments were later clarified by the White House Press Secretary, who noted the president doesn't favor $50,000 worth of forgiveness without limitation.

What does the future of student loan forgiveness look like? Who benefits most from student loan debt relief?

Democratic Rep. Ayanna Pressley of Massachusetts, The Atlantic's Annie Lowrey, The Washington Post's Danielle Douglas-Gabriel and teacher Sarah Jacobs joined us for the conversation.



