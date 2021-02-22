Sacha Baron Cohen : Fresh Air The British actor is known for taking his absurd characters like Borat, Brüno and Ali G into the world and interacting with unwitting real people. Baron Cohen has been chased, sued and nearly arrested while in character. A scary experience at a gun rights rally while filming 'Borat Subsequent Moviefilm' has finally solidified his decision to stop doing his undercover style of comedy. "At some point, your luck runs out," he says. We talk about why he revived Borat after a 13-year hiatus, the ethics of his comedy, and playing Yippie leader Abbie Hoffman in 'The Trial of the Chicago 7.'

