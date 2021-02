States Across The U.S. Are Taking Different Approaches Toward Vaccinating Inmates States across the U.S. have taken a hodgepodge approach to vaccinating inmates in prisons and jails. Advocates say the issue is key to fighting COVID-19 outbreaks inside and outside of prison walls.

States Across The U.S. Are Taking Different Approaches Toward Vaccinating Inmates National States Across The U.S. Are Taking Different Approaches Toward Vaccinating Inmates States Across The U.S. Are Taking Different Approaches Toward Vaccinating Inmates Audio will be available later today. States across the U.S. have taken a hodgepodge approach to vaccinating inmates in prisons and jails. Advocates say the issue is key to fighting COVID-19 outbreaks inside and outside of prison walls. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor