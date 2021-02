A Look At The Continuing Effects Of COVID-19 On The Amusement Park Industry Regional theme parks are considering selling off property to raise capital. Cedar Fair and Six Flags are in the midst of a cash burn of $25 million a month with attendance dropping due to COVID-19.

A Look At The Continuing Effects Of COVID-19 On The Amusement Park Industry Business A Look At The Continuing Effects Of COVID-19 On The Amusement Park Industry A Look At The Continuing Effects Of COVID-19 On The Amusement Park Industry Audio will be available later today. Regional theme parks are considering selling off property to raise capital. Cedar Fair and Six Flags are in the midst of a cash burn of $25 million a month with attendance dropping due to COVID-19. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor