With Record In Mind, Canadian Woman Assembles Puzzle With 40,000 Pieces

Maxine Olive spent about 150 hours assembling the Ravensburger Memorable Moments Puzzle depicting Disney animation characters. Video of her attempt was sent to Guinness World Record officials.

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. Ontario's Maxine Olive passes time with jigsaw puzzles. She spent 150 hours assembling the Ravensburger Memorable Moments Puzzle, the world's biggest commercially available puzzle. A small kids puzzle might have 40 pieces. A big one has a thousand. This has 40,000. Ms. Olive sent video of her jigsaw marathon for a Guinness World Record. Hopefully they approve before she needs the dining room table. It's MORNING EDITION.

