Virginia On Track To Be 1st Southern State To Abolish Death Penalty Lawmakers in Virginia have voted to repeal the death penalty in part because of its disproportionate effect on Black residents. Democratic Gov. Ralph Northam says he will sign the bill.

Virginia On Track To Be 1st Southern State To Abolish Death Penalty National Virginia On Track To Be 1st Southern State To Abolish Death Penalty Virginia On Track To Be 1st Southern State To Abolish Death Penalty Audio will be available later today. Lawmakers in Virginia have voted to repeal the death penalty in part because of its disproportionate effect on Black residents. Democratic Gov. Ralph Northam says he will sign the bill. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor