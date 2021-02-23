Cryptocurrency: What You Need To Know Now

The value of a single Bitcoin reached $50,000 for the first time in mid-February 2021. MasterCard has announced it's bringing cryptocurrency onto its network. Tesla bought $1.5 billion of bitcoin earlier this year and is already seeing a return, according to some analysts. Meanwhile, online investors have been pushing a currency called Dogecoin in a push to raise its value fast.

Traditional financial gatekeepers are now thinking about the future of cryptocurrency, though it was long seen as a haven for digital evangelists and internet forum dwellers.

Does bitcoin's rise reflect a decline of the U.S. dollar's global influence? Does bringing cryptocurrency to the mainstream conflict with its founding philosophy?

Peter Van Valkenburgh and Rana Foroohar join us for the conversation.

