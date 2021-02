Cities' Goal To Lower Climate Emissions Could Be Blocked By Gas Utilities A growing number of cities want to restrict the use of gas in buildings to reduce climate emissions. But many states are now considering laws to block that with backing from the natural gas industry.

Cities' Goal To Lower Climate Emissions Could Be Blocked By Gas Utilities National Cities' Goal To Lower Climate Emissions Could Be Blocked By Gas Utilities Cities' Goal To Lower Climate Emissions Could Be Blocked By Gas Utilities Audio will be available later today. A growing number of cities want to restrict the use of gas in buildings to reduce climate emissions. But many states are now considering laws to block that with backing from the natural gas industry. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor