Koala, Born Missing A Foot, Thrives With Prosthetic Foot

Triumph's caretaker at a wildlife rescue center in Australia had been searching for a prosthetic foot for years. A local dentist figured out how to make one. Triumph is loving his new pink foot.

RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Rachel Martin. A koala named Triumph is climbing easier now. Triumph was born missing a foot. A wildlife rescue center in New South Wales took him in. His caretaker looked for years for a prosthetic. A local dentist heard about it and figured, koala foot, not so different from making dentures. Once Triumph put on his new pink foot, he took off running and jumping - a triumph, to be sure. It's MORNING EDITION.

