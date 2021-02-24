NASA's Mars Rover Sends Secret Message Back Home

Perseverance landed on Mars several days ago, and has sent some stunning pictures of the red planet. The secret message is in binary code and reads: "Dare Mighty Things."

NOEL KING, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Noel King. NASA's rover, Perseverance, landed on Mars a few days ago and has sent back some stunning pictures of the Red Planet. The rover also sent a secret message back home in the form of a binary code of orange and white stripes on its parachute. The code says dare mighty things. Systems engineer Ian Clark says he's been planning that message for two years. Now, that is perseverance, Ian. It's MORNING EDITION.

