Writer Tim O'Brien On Fatherhood & The Burden Of Vietnam : Fresh Air Known for his novel 'The Things They Carried,' O'Brien is now the subject of a new documentary, 'The War and Peace of Tim O'Brien.' When he became a father in his late 50s, he initially feared parenthood would curtail his writing." Much as Vietnam did, [parenthood] gave me a body of material, that kind of context to write about," he says. "Maybe it's biology just keeping the species going, but I feel that I'm part of something age-old that's going to continue long after I'm gone."



Also, Maureen Corrigan reviews the true crime book 'Two Truths and a Lie,' about a botched execution and a quest for justice.