What We're Losing If More LGBTQ Nightlife Spaces Close

Enlarge this image toggle caption Spencer Platt/Getty Images Spencer Platt/Getty Images

Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, bars and clubs around the country have shut down over the last year.

It's the kind of absence that doesn't just change a neighborhood. It can change the whole city.

But for LGBTQ people, the shuttering of beloved nightlife spots isn't a new phenomenon. It's been going on for decades. But the pandemic is threatening to decimate those spaces that remain.

In this episode, we talked about the fate of queer nightlife. What are these businesses doing to survive? What happens to the communities who gather there if they don't?

Erica Rose, Elina Street, Jeremy Atherton Lin, Madison Moore and Jo McDaniel joined us for the conversation.

