SCOTUS Hears Case On Whether Police Can Enter Homes For Misdemeanors Without Warrants The Supreme Court heard arguments in a case involving an officer who pursued a misdemeanor suspect into his home without a warrant. Civil liberties groups say the case could expand police powers.

