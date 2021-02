Torture Victims See Syrian Intelligence Official Convicted For War Crimes In a landmark step in the effort to hold Syrian officials accountable for war crimes, a German court convicted a former Syrian intelligence officer and sentenced him to four and a half years in jail.

