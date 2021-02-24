We Buy a Superhero: Resurrection

After weeks of searching, we have finally found the superhero for us: Micro-Face. He's an obscure Golden Age character, plucked from the depths of the public domain, wearing a mask with a built-in microphone. He's the hero that the world of podcasting needs right now.

But we have a problem. The original Micro-Face can never truly be ours. Since he is in the public domain, anyone can use the character's likeness and existing story. To produce a Planet Money version of Micro-Face, we need to innovate. A new look. A new story. A fresh, original take on the classic.

How do you even do that? We are going to find out. Today on the show, Planet Money Studios officially launches the Micro-Face franchise.

