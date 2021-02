Songs Of Remembrance: 'The Impossible Dream' More than 500,000 Americans have died of COVID-19. Dan Hunt remembers his grandfather Joseph Karszen with the song "The Impossible Dream" from the musical Man of La Mancha.

More than 500,000 Americans have died of COVID-19. Dan Hunt remembers his grandfather Joseph Karszen with the song "The Impossible Dream" from the musical Man of La Mancha.