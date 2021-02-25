Behind-The-Scenes Of The Capitol Insurrection Video : Fresh Air George Polk Award-winning journalist Luke Mogelson followed a mob of MAGA supporters into the Capitol on Jan. 6 and filmed what he saw. His video footage from inside the Senate Chamber was used as evidence in the second impeachment trial of Donald Trump. "I think that the majority of people who were there were generally geared up and prepared for some kind of violence," he says. "So once all these folks were gathered on the Mall and listening to Trump, I think that they could have been sent in any number of directions. What did happen was Trump specifically directed them towards a target, a specific target, and that was the Capitol."

Behind-The-Scenes Of The Capitol Insurrection Video Listen · 47:18 47:18 Behind-The-Scenes Of The Capitol Insurrection Video 47:18 Fresh Air Behind-The-Scenes Of The Capitol Insurrection Video Behind-The-Scenes Of The Capitol Insurrection Video Listen · 47:18 47:18 George Polk Award-winning journalist Luke Mogelson followed a mob of MAGA supporters into the Capitol on Jan. 6 and filmed what he saw. His video footage from inside the Senate Chamber was used as evidence in the second impeachment trial of Donald Trump. "I think that the majority of people who were there were generally geared up and prepared for some kind of violence," he says. "So once all these folks were gathered on the Mall and listening to Trump, I think that they could have been sent in any number of directions. What did happen was Trump specifically directed them towards a target, a specific target, and that was the Capitol." NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor