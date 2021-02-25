John Geddert, Former USA Gymnastics Coach, Facing Criminal Charges

Enlarge this image toggle caption Visionhaus/Corbis via Getty Images Visionhaus/Corbis via Getty Images

A former USA Gymnastics coach with links to convicted felon and former USA Gymnastics national team physician Larry Nassar, is facing two dozen criminal charges of his own, including human trafficking, forced labor and sexual misconduct.

John Geddert served as head coach for the 2012 U.S. women's Olympic gymnastics team that took home the team gold medal in London. He also owned a Lansing, Michigan-area elite training facility called Twistars. Nassar also treated injured athletes there.

Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel announced the charges at a Thursday afternoon press briefing. She said the charges brought by her office "focus on multiple acts of verbal, physical and sexual abuse perpetrated by the defendant against multiple victims."

Nessel declined to give a specific number of victims other than to say the figure was "less than 50 and they are all minors."

The charges against Geddert are as follows:

14 counts of human trafficking - forced labor resulting in injury, a 15-year felony;

Six counts of human trafficking of a minor for forced labor, a 20-year felony;

One count of continuing criminal enterprise, a 20-year felony;

One count of first-degree criminal sexual conduct, a life offense felony;

One count of second-degree criminal sexual conduct, a 15-year felony; and

One count of lying to a peace officer during a violent crime investigation, a four-year felony

Enlarge this image toggle caption Jamie Squire/Getty Images Jamie Squire/Getty Images

The charges were filed in Eaton County, which includes part of Lansing. Nessel told reporters Geddert has turned himself in for arraignment.

"These allegations focus around multiple acts of verbal, physical and sexual abuse perpetrated by the defendant against multiple young women. I am grateful for these survivors coming forward to cooperate with our investigation and for bravely sharing their stories," Nessel said.

The indictment alleges that Geddert's harsh treatment of his athletes constituted human trafficking and forced labor. Nessel reiterated that the charges are merely allegations and that Geddert is presumed innocent "until and unless" he's proved guilty.

Geddert, 63, had been a renowned figure in elite gymnastics for coaching the so-called "fierce five" line-up on the 2012 women's team that included McKayla Maroney, Gabby Douglas, Aly Raisman, Kyla Ross and Jordyn Wieber, Michigan Radio reports.

The station adds that Geddert is also known for his close relationship with Nassar. The two were friends and business associates and three of Nassar's sexual assault convictions occurred at Twistars.

USA Gymnastics lists Geddert among suspended and restricted persons "pending resolution." The entry for Geddert says "membership suspended/suspended from all contact."

Geddert was suspended by USA Gymnastics during the Nassar scandal, according to The Associated Press. The AP adds that he informed families that he was retiring in 2018.