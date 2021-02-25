Rooting Out Extremism In The Police

The insurrection at the U.S. Capitol shocked the nation. In the weeks that followed, efforts to identify those that participated in the rally and subsequent sedition were undertaken by federal and state authorities, in addition to journalists around the country.

A recent NPR analysis found that 20 percent of those charged in the insurrection at the Capitol riot appeared to be current or former service members. But the military isn't alone.

At least 30 police officers attended the rally before the insurrection. And a retired New York police officer was just charged with assaulting a Washington, D.C. police officer during the insurrection.

Why have white supremacy and far-right extremism infiltrated the ranks? How can the police tackle the problem?

Michael German, Vida Johnson and Houston Police Chief Art Acevedo talked with us about it.

