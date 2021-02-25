Terrace Martin

toggle caption Jesse Thorn/Maximum Fun

Terrace Martin on Jazz, Hip-Hop, and working with Kendrick Lamar

Terrace Martin grew up in a jazz household and got his start as a saxophonist. Born in Los Angeles' Crenshaw District, he found a love for hip-hop early on, too. The kids growing up around him were freestyling and playing in backyard shows.

With those two backgrounds, Terrace kicked off a career that would make him a trailblazing polymath in pop music. He's worked with rappers like Snoop Dogg, YG and Murs. He was heavily involved in Kendrick Lamar's To Pimp a Butterfly, producing many songs on the album including the hit King Kunta.

As a solo artist he's released about half a dozen records. Terrace channels classic artists like Sly, Marvin Gaye, Stevie Wonder, Herbie Hancock, all the while landing some pretty great features: heavy hitters like Kamasi Washington, Thundercat and Wiz Khalifa.

We're revisiting our conversation from 2017. At the time, he'd just released The Sounds of Crenshaw Volume 1 with his band, the Pollyseeds.

In 2020, he released seven EPs, including Village Days, a record that features a jazz tribute to the late Nipsey Hustle. He also released a collaborative record with Robert Glasper and Kamasi Washington called Dinner Party late last year.

When he joined us we talked about his thoughts on hip-hop, and jazz that's taught in academic settings. Plus, why working with Kendrick Lamar was so important to him.

You can find information on all his latest releases on his website.