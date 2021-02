Scientists And Vaccine Manufacturers Scramble To Address Coronavirus Variants Variants of the coronavirus have scientists in a scramble to assess the threat and prevent more surges. Meanwhile, vaccine manufacturers are looking at developing booster shots to address variants.

Scientists And Vaccine Manufacturers Scramble To Address Coronavirus Variants Health Scientists And Vaccine Manufacturers Scramble To Address Coronavirus Variants Scientists And Vaccine Manufacturers Scramble To Address Coronavirus Variants Audio will be available later today. Variants of the coronavirus have scientists in a scramble to assess the threat and prevent more surges. Meanwhile, vaccine manufacturers are looking at developing booster shots to address variants. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor