U.S. Launches Military Airstrikes Against Syria The U.S. launched an air attack in Syria Thursday. Pentagon officials say they targeted facilities used by Iranian-backed militias responsible for a deadly rocket attack on a U.S. base in Iraq.

U.S. Launches Military Airstrikes Against Syria National U.S. Launches Military Airstrikes Against Syria U.S. Launches Military Airstrikes Against Syria Audio will be available later today. The U.S. launched an air attack in Syria Thursday. Pentagon officials say they targeted facilities used by Iranian-backed militias responsible for a deadly rocket attack on a U.S. base in Iraq. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor