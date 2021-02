Former USA Gymnastics Coach Charged With Sexual Abuse Dies By Suicide John Geddert coached the women's gold medal team in the 2012 Summer Olympics. He was charged Thursday with two dozen criminal counts. An official says he took his life later the same day.

Former USA Gymnastics Coach Charged With Sexual Abuse Dies By Suicide Sports Former USA Gymnastics Coach Charged With Sexual Abuse Dies By Suicide Former USA Gymnastics Coach Charged With Sexual Abuse Dies By Suicide Audio will be available later today. John Geddert coached the women's gold medal team in the 2012 Summer Olympics. He was charged Thursday with two dozen criminal counts. An official says he took his life later the same day. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor