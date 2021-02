How Rhode Island Is Handling Vaccine Rollout Rhode Island is one of the few states that from the start prioritized vaccinating communities with high infection rates. The strategy: to put out the fire where it's burning the hottest.

How Rhode Island Is Handling Vaccine Rollout Health How Rhode Island Is Handling Vaccine Rollout How Rhode Island Is Handling Vaccine Rollout Audio will be available later today. Rhode Island is one of the few states that from the start prioritized vaccinating communities with high infection rates. The strategy: to put out the fire where it's burning the hottest. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor