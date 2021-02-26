A Weird Awards Season, Plus "Anything for Selena"

What's an awards season when many theaters are still closed and it's harder to track which movies and shows deserve buzz? Louis Virtel and Ira Madison III, co-hosts of Keep It chat with Sam about who's being selected and who's being overlooked, and whether the pandemic further exposes awards' irrelevance or not.

Plus, Sam talks with Maria Garcia about her podcast, Anything for Selena, and why honoring Selena is political.

