Best Of: Sacha Baron Cohen / Changing Policing From The Inside Listen · 50:37 50:37 Best Of: Sacha Baron Cohen / Changing Policing From The Inside 50:37 Fresh Air Best Of: Sacha Baron Cohen / Changing Policing From The Inside Best Of: Sacha Baron Cohen / Changing Policing From The Inside Listen · 50:37 50:37 British actor Sacha Baron Cohen is known for taking his absurd characters like Borat, Brüno and Ali G into the world and interacting with unwitting real people. Baron Cohen has been chased, sued and nearly arrested while in character. We talk about why he revived Borat after a 13-year hiatus and playing Yippie leader Abbie Hoffman in 'The Trial of the Chicago 7.'



Also, John Powers reviews the film 'Minari.'



For four years, Georgetown Law professor and human rights activist Rosa Brooks carried a badge and a gun and worked a minimum of 24 hours a month for the DC police department — all on a voluntary basis. Brooks writes about her experiences with the police in 'Tangled Up in Blue.'