Home Cooking With Modern Family's Jesse Tyler Ferguson & Superstore's Nico Santos : Ask Me Another Jesse Tyler Ferguson discusses Modern Family, his Michelin-star restaurant research for his one-man show Fully Committed and his new cookbook Food Between Friends. Then, he plays a game about his home state, New Mexico. Nico Santos (Superstore) and Zeke Smith (Disclosure) play This That Or The Other while dealing with a smoke alarm. Comedians Samantha Ruddy and Luke Mones are no beauty school dropouts as they rock n' roll to a Grease-themed music parody game about... Greece.