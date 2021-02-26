Accessibility links
The News Roundup For February 26, 2021 : 1A Over 500,000 people have died from COVID-19 in the United States. The Biden administration conducted its first known military operation, against Iranian-backed militias in Syria.

Meanwhile, the Italian ambassador to the Democratic Republic of the Congo was killed in an attack on a United Nations convoy earlier this week. And the push to distribute vaccines for COVID-19 continues around the world.

We got to those stories and more on the News Roundup.

A Covax tag is displayed on a shipment of Covid-19 vaccines from the Covax global vaccination program, at the Kotoka International Airport in Accra. Ghana received the first shipment of COVID-19 vaccines from Covax, a global scheme to procure and distribute inoculations for free, as the world races to contain the pandemic.

A Covax tag is displayed on a shipment of Covid-19 vaccines from the Covax global vaccination program, at the Kotoka International Airport in Accra. Ghana received the first shipment of COVID-19 vaccines from Covax, a global scheme to procure and distribute inoculations for free, as the world races to contain the pandemic.

Over 500,000 people have died from COVID-19 in the United States, almost a year after the pandemic began. Drug companies are ramping up efforts to increase the vaccine's supply as more and more Americans get vaccinated.

Reports suggest that the current pandemic stimulus package will move through Congress with little to no Republican support. The Senate parliamentarian vetoed a $15-an-hour federal minimum wage increase included in the relief package, one of the proposals for which Democrats fought hard.

The Biden administration also conducted its first known military offensive operation, launching airstrikes in Syria aimed at militia groups backed by Iran.

Meanwhile, the Italian ambassador to the Democratic Republic of Congo, Luca Attanasio, was killed in an attack on a United Nations convoy earlier this week.

The government in Hong Kong says that candidates for local office will need to swear loyalty to Beijing and the Communist Party.

And the push to distribute vaccines for COVID-19 continues around the world.

Journalists Anita Kumar, Dan Diamond and Jeff Zeleny joined us for the domestic news portion of the Roundup. David Rennie, Anne Gearan and Daniel Kurts-Phelan joined us for the conversation about global news.

