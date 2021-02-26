Accessibility links
Comparing COVID-19 Vaccines After A Conversation With Dr. Anthony Fauci : 1A Johnson & Johnson's one-shot vaccine was approved by the US Food and Drug Administration and the Centers for Disease Control over the weekend.

We answer questions regarding its efficacy and talk to Dr. Anthony Fauci about the new vaccines' impact as Americans begin thinking about returning to normal.

Want to support 1A? Give to your local public radio station and subscribe to this podcast.
We're explaining the difference between the available COVID-19 vaccines. JOSEPH PREZIOSO/AFP via Getty Images hide caption

JOSEPH PREZIOSO/AFP via Getty Images

We're explaining the difference between the available COVID-19 vaccines.

JOSEPH PREZIOSO/AFP via Getty Images

Americans are desperate to get vaccinated against all the strains of COVID-19. Despite the demand for protection against the coronavirus, Americans have questions about what that protection might look like.

Several pharmaceutical companies around the world have developed vaccines that protect against COVID-19, the most prominent of which are Moderna and Pfizer. The varieties of vaccines have some asking: What's the difference? Which one should I get?

Now, there's another option for U.S. residents. The Food and Drug Administration recently approved Johnson & Johnson's one-shot vaccine.

Initial reporting about it raised some eyebrows about its effectiveness. But a new study, released by the FDA and Johnson & Johnson, indicates their vaccine prevents people from hospitalization due to the disease.

Dr. Anthony Fauci, Maureen Ferran and Dr. Hayley Gans join us for the conversation.

