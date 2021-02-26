Comparing COVID-19 Vaccines After A Conversation With Dr. Anthony Fauci

Americans are desperate to get vaccinated against all the strains of COVID-19. Despite the demand for protection against the coronavirus, Americans have questions about what that protection might look like.

Several pharmaceutical companies around the world have developed vaccines that protect against COVID-19, the most prominent of which are Moderna and Pfizer. The varieties of vaccines have some asking: What's the difference? Which one should I get?

Now, there's another option for U.S. residents. The Food and Drug Administration recently approved Johnson & Johnson's one-shot vaccine.

Initial reporting about it raised some eyebrows about its effectiveness. But a new study, released by the FDA and Johnson & Johnson, indicates their vaccine prevents people from hospitalization due to the disease.

Dr. Anthony Fauci, Maureen Ferran and Dr. Hayley Gans join us for the conversation.

