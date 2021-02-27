Accessibility links
Aerospace Engineer Swati Mohan Plays Not My Job On 'Wait Wait... Don't Tell Me!' Swati Mohan was the Guidance and Controls Operations Lead on the NASA Mars 2020 Mission, which successfully landed the newest Mars Rover, Perseverance, on February 18.

Not My Job: We Quiz NASA's Swati Mohan On Planets Closer Than Mars

T. Wynne/NASA/JPL-Caltech
Swati Mohan was the Guidance and Controls Operations Lead on the NASA Mars 2020 Mission, which successfully landed the newest Mars Rover, Perseverance, on February 18. We've invited Mohan to play a game called "Mars is too fars." Three questions about planets here on Earth: Planet Fitness, Planet Hollywood and "Lonely Planet" travel guides.

