Panel Questions

PETER SAGAL, HOST:

Right now, panel, it is time for you to answer some questions about this week's news. Now, you're all going to get a chance at this one, OK? I'm going to read you the first part of a real headline we saw. And the headline ended up going from alarming to really terrible because of the last two words, right? So you have to guess those last two words. So I'll read you the beginning of the headline. You have to finish it. Here we go. Alaskan women using outhouse attacked by bear - now, Mo, make it worse with the last two words.

MO ROCCA: Via butt.

SAGAL: I'm going to give it to you because the real answer is from below.

(SOUNDBITE OF BELL)

SAGAL: That's what happened.

(SOUNDBITE OF APPLAUSE SOUND EFFECT)

SAGAL: The woman was fine. This is how she described the incident. I sat down on the toilet in the outhouse, and immediately, something bit my butt. She screamed and ran out, assuming it was some sort of small animal. And her brother went to check and found, quote, "a bear face right there, looking right back up through the hole right at me." They think the bear got in through a door in the back of the outhouse. And she said, quote, "it was probably not that bad of a little den in the winter" - which is weird because it is, in fact, the worst place to live that there is.

(SOUNDBITE OF RADIOHEAD SONG, "NO SURPRISES")

SAGAL: Coming up, it's always the right time to play our Bluff the Listener game. Call 1-888-WAIT-WAIT to play. We'll be back in a minute with more of WAIT WAIT... DON'T TELL ME from NPR.

