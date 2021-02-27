Predictions

Our panelists predict what will be the next big dairy scandal.

PETER SAGAL, HOST:

Now, panel, what will be the next dairy-related scandal? Mo Rocca.

MO ROCCA: Half and half will declare itself non-binary.

SAGAL: Dulce Sloan.

DULCE SLOAN: In the hope of reducing the environmental impact of dairy and nut-milk farming, scientists will develop a synthetic milk called bov-wine (ph), all the flavor and nutritional benefit of milk and none of the waste.

SAGAL: And Adam Felber.

ADAM FELBER: The countryside will be terrorized by an outbreak of bovine vampirism also known as Vlad cow disease.

BILL KURTIS: If any of that happens, we're going to ask you about it on WAIT, WAIT... DON'T TELL ME.

SAGAL: Thank you, Bill Kurtis. Thanks also to Mo Rocca, Dulce Sloan and Adam Felber.

SAGAL: And thanks to all of you for listening. The snow is melting. I think everything else is, too. I'm Peter Sagal. We'll see you next week.

