Accessibility links
TV Review: Netflix's 'Lupin' : It's Been a Minute with Sam Sanders Sam joins the Pop Culture Happy Hour team to talk about the French Netflix series Lupin with culture writer Bedatri D. Choudhury and co-hosts Aisha Harris and Glen Weldon. They discuss the twisty caper's exciting (if implausible) plot, dissect its take on race and class, and gush over Omar Sy's performance.

You can follow us on Twitter @NPRItsBeenAMin and email us at samsanders@npr.org.
NPR logo

Pop Culture Happy Hour: L'Amour For 'Lupin'

Listen · 26:15
  • Download
  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/972607693/974138307" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">
Pop Culture Happy Hour: L'Amour For 'Lupin'

Review

It's Been a Minute with Sam Sanders

Pop Culture Happy Hour: L'Amour For 'Lupin'

Pop Culture Happy Hour: L'Amour For 'Lupin'

Listen · 26:15
  • Download
  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/972607693/974138307" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">
Enlarge this image

Omar Sy plays Assane Diop in Netflix's new French series Lupin. Emmanuel Guimier/Netflix hide caption

toggle caption
Emmanuel Guimier/Netflix

Omar Sy plays Assane Diop in Netflix's new French series Lupin.

Emmanuel Guimier/Netflix

In this episode of Pop Culture Happy Hour, Sam sits in the guest chair to talk about the French Netflix series Lupin with culture writer Bedatri D. Choudhury and co-hosts Aisha Harris and Glen Weldon. They discuss the twisty caper's exciting (if implausible) plot, dissect its take on race and class, and gush over Omar Sy's performance.

This episode of 'Pop Culture Happy Hour' was produced by by Mike Katzif and edited by Jessica Reedy with additional production done by Liam McBain and editing by Jordana Hochman. You can follow us on Twitter @NPRItsBeenAMin and email us at samsanders@npr.org.