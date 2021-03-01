Pop Culture Happy Hour: L'Amour For 'Lupin'

Enlarge this image toggle caption Emmanuel Guimier/Netflix Emmanuel Guimier/Netflix

In this episode of Pop Culture Happy Hour, Sam sits in the guest chair to talk about the French Netflix series Lupin with culture writer Bedatri D. Choudhury and co-hosts Aisha Harris and Glen Weldon. They discuss the twisty caper's exciting (if implausible) plot, dissect its take on race and class, and gush over Omar Sy's performance.

This episode of 'Pop Culture Happy Hour' was produced by by Mike Katzif and edited by Jessica Reedy with additional production done by Liam McBain and editing by Jordana Hochman. You can follow us on Twitter @NPRItsBeenAMin and email us at samsanders@npr.org.