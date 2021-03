Montana's Governor Says Conceal-Carry Law Bolsters Self-Defense Rights A new law signed by Montana's Republican governor will soon give college students in the state the right to carry a concealed weapon on campus without a permit. The measure has been polarizing.

Montana's Governor Says Conceal-Carry Law Bolsters Self-Defense Rights National Montana's Governor Says Conceal-Carry Law Bolsters Self-Defense Rights Montana's Governor Says Conceal-Carry Law Bolsters Self-Defense Rights Audio will be available later today. A new law signed by Montana's Republican governor will soon give college students in the state the right to carry a concealed weapon on campus without a permit. The measure has been polarizing. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor