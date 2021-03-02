How Bellingcat's Web Sleuths Solve Global Crimes : Fresh Air Eliot Higgins is the founder of an online collective that picks apart conspiracy theories and investigates war crimes and hate crimes using clues from the Internet — like social media posts, leaked databases and free satellite maps. We talk about how Bellingcat traced the origin of the missile that shot down flight MH17 in Ukraine, the ethics of the Bellingcat methods, and the emotional impact of seeing atrocities online. His new book is 'We Are Bellingcat.'



Also, David Bianculli reviews the Netflix miniseries 'Behind Her Eyes.'