Priced Out: The Federal Minimum Wage And Pandemic Childcare Credits

Enlarge this image toggle caption Drew Angerer/Getty Images Drew Angerer/Getty Images

President Joe Biden's COVID-19 relief plan recently passed the House and is on its way to the Senate. But there's one portion that will prove quite the hurdle if the bill is to land on the president's desk.

The provision concerning raising the minimum wage is expected to be removed from the relief package when it makes its way to the Senate. Congressional progressives say raising the federal minimum wage is crucial in supporting working families during the pandemic, but it's wildly unpopular with conservatives, who are convinced raising the minimum wage will hurt businesses.

In addition to raising the minimum wage, the bill also provides for a sort of pandemic child allowance, where families with children receive a few hundred dollars a month. This idea seems to have some bipartisan support. Sen. Mitt Romney proposed a smaller version of the same provision.

If the bill passes with a child allowance provision, experts say it could cut child poverty in the United States by a significant margin.

What effect will the relief bill have on families and working Americans?

Annie Lowrey, Luke Shaefer, Heidi Shierholz and Michael Saltsman join us for the conversation.